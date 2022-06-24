A taxi and all of its passengers landed in a massive sinkhole while travelling in Cape Town on Friday morning

No one was injured in the incident and the water has been cleared , according to Ward Councillor Joy Solomon

, The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation team will start the repairs on the 300mm diameter water main

CAPE TOWN - Passengers on board a taxi got much more than they bargained for when the vehicle landed in a massive sinkhole on Friday 24 June.

A burst pipe at the intersection of Gill and Blaauwberg roads in Table View caused major damage and repairs are currently underway.

A taxi landed itself in a huge sinkhole in Cape Town. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images & Bryan Chan/Los Angeles Times

Ward Councillor Joy Solomon told News24 that no one was injured in the incident and the water has been cleared. Roads at the intersection of Koeberg and Blaauwberg have been closed to motorists travelling towards Table View.

The City’s Water and Sanitation team will start the repairs on the 300mm diameter water main. Relevant teams have been deployed to the site, according to Cape {town} Etc.

Pictures of the incident shocked social media users and despite the seriousness of what happened, South Africans were left in stitches.

Social media users weighed in on the taxi incident:

Mäñdy Røbęrtß said:

“Look at this water gushing in front of me. Let me drive through it.”

Keegan Haskin commented:

“The hole is prob fixed already.”

@Mish1506 posted:

“Sinkhole didn't just miraculously appear underneath the taxi. Taxi driver should be charged for negligent and dangerous driving and endangerment of passengers. You never drive through something like this.”

