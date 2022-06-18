A viral Tik Tok video shows a driver making sure that he gets every last drop of fuel from the pipe connected to the tank

The price of fuel around the world has increased significantly as demand shot up as the Covid-19 pandemic wanes and the volatility caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The clip has received over 3.2 million views and thousands of comments with many social media users laughing at the man's actions

A tongue-in-cheek video of a motorist lifting up the fuel hose at the petrol station to make sure he received every last drop he purchased has gone viral on Tik Tok.

A driver makes sure he 'empties' the fuel hose after filling up his car in a viral Tik Tok video. Image: Tik Tok / @bunsk.no69

The clip was posted by @bunsk.no69 and it shows a man lifting the fuel hose after the attendant has completed filling up his car. He even taps the nozzle several times.

It has gone viral on social media with over 3.2 million views as the fuel price topic is trending with many countries facing the highest cost of fuel seen for decades. The New York Post reports that the price of crude oil has risen over $100 a barrel and this has impacted the price of petrol significantly.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users reacted:

Danny Ndlovu558 says:

"I should also do the same, fuel is so expensive."

@user9406407939459 says:

"If you ain't squeezing the handle, it isn't open. doing this makes no difference, you don't get any extra out."

Raul says:

"Do you guys realise that the valve is at the handle?"

Nick says

"Why didn't I think of that?"

‘Petrol attendants took pics of my fuel bill’ South African man spends R5 000 on petrol for his massive SUV

A photograph on social media showing a man's massive petrol bill has gone viral, with South Africans obviously giving their two cents, Briefly News reports.

The fuel price has increased dramatically over the past few months, but this man's fuel bill of R5 000 sent Mzansi over the edge. However, there is a good reason why it's so expensive. South African man Craig Gradidge posted his recent fuel bill on Twitter and Mzansi went beserk.

The man said petrol attendants took photographs as some of them had never witnessed such a high value of the fuel. Gradidge posted that he has a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with dual fuel tanks and that he opted to drive until he had used close to all the fuel in them.

