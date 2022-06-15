Three armed robbers hijacked a tanker and stole fuel out of it in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday 14 June

The truck driver was found assaulted and tied up inside the tanker when security officials arrived on scene

The truck was taken to an undisclosed area where the fuel was syphoned out and it was later abandoned

DURBAN - A truck driver was allegedly attacked by three armed men who stole fuel from the tanker that was transporting it on Tuesday 14 June.

Another motorist called for assistance, and when a local security company arrived on the scene, the truck driver was found assaulted and tied up inside the tanker.

Three armed robbers stole fuel out of a tanker in Durban. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Spokesperson of PT Alarms Dhevan Govindasamy said the tanker was stolen near Seaview, Bellair and was taken to an undisclosed area where the fuel was syphoned out. He said the tanker was later abandoned in Isipingo, south of Durban.

A taxi driver who contacted the company led the security team to the location where they found a fuel tanker on the side of the road, TimesLIVE reported. The tanker driver managed to inform the security officials that he was tied up in the vehicle. He claimed that he was kicked on the leg and back.

According to IOL, paramedics assessed the victim before he was taken to open a police report.

SA reacts to hijacking

Social media users are angered by the crime and say with the high fuel prices more crimes of this nature can be expected:

Nkure Ngcobo said:

“People are tired of our government everything is expensive and it is a pity that such incidents will continue until our Country protects its people.”

Onke Gxaba commented:

“Fuel in transit heists, expecting more of these statistics to skyrocket, no brainer.”

Sipho Moses Ndlazi posted:

“This country is becoming worse than a warzone.”

Thandukwazi Dludlu added:

“Things are getting really tough out there unfortunately it's the workers who end up being the victims.”

Karabo Karabo wrote:

“It's sad that patrol tankers are now targets and this will lead to a price increase of fuel then boom food, in short, I feel pity for the minimum wage employees.”

Ndiitwani Aifheli stated:

“It's going to happen every day those who own petrol stations can afford the price.”

