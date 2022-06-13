A R200 000 is offered by police for any information that can assist police find Namhla Mtwa's killer

Provincial Police Spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said an intensive and sensitive investigation is underway

After her death photographs of her bruised body was shared widely on social media, sparking outrage

EASTERN CAPE - Police have offered a reward of R200 000 for information regarding the murder of Namhla Mtwa who was shot numerous times in her driveway in Mthatha in April.

The OR Tambo municipal employee was shot by an unidentified suspect when she arrived home and was declared dead at the scene.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana encourages anyone with information to come forward. Kinana said an intensive and sensitive investigation is underway to track, trace and arrest the murder suspect, TimesLIVE reported.

The cash reward is offered as part of the ongoing investigation to arrest successful prosecution and subsequent conviction of the suspect.

After Mtwa’s death photographs of her bruised body began doing their rounds on social media, according to EWN.

Those with information are urged to call the lead investigating officer Brig Venetia Masingi at 082 040 6751 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Mzansi outraged over the killing

Social media users have questioned why the police have not yet arrested her alleged abuser for the murder:

Prudence Lecogo said:

“The reward is for what because the guy is well known? Stop this nonsense and go arrest the bloody ex-boyfriend. The videos, photos and voice note that’s been circulating is enough evidence.”

Lefu Ramatla wrote:

“Arrest the boyfriend, clues will be found after rigorous interrogation.”

Moroke Tsoeute posted:

“Minister Cele should have ordered the "police" to find those who killed her within 72hourrs as he did with Hilary's killers, why is he not doing the same with this one.”

Clement Lebepe commented:

“But you said she was abused for years there were even pics of scars and now you don't know the perpetrator.”

Christinah Thembi Nkabinde stated:

“I doubt the person who pulled the trigger will ever be arrested. Pity the only person who knows him is no longer with us.”

Phindy Mkhize added:

“Reward for what?? when the family gave them all the info, yooh!! at SA you need to take the law into your hands then you'll see the justice that you want... because "Woooow".”

Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Namhla Mtwa’s family, says boyfriend was not questioned for her murder

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the family of Namhla Mtwa who was shot nine times after returning home from work last month. He could not give an answer to when police would make an arrest in the case and said that her boyfriend was not taken in for questioning in connection with the murder.

The minister and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola spent about an hour with the family. They said they were on a fact-finding mission in the Eastern Cape after widespread public outrage over police allegedly mishandling the case, News24 reported.

