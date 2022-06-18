In celebration of Father's Day and all the incredible men who have not only made children of their own but taken on the role of father when others may bit have been there to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some Mzansi fathers will do anything for their children, they are not all absent. Image: TikTok / @callherthato

Source: UGC

Briefly News has pulled up four articles that melted hearts and debunked the belief that Mzansi dads are absent. Honestly, Mzansi dads are some of the strongest, most dedicated and also some of the funniest fathers out there.

Take a look at these amazing Dads doing their thing:

Funny video of dad feeding baby while sneaking in a bite for himself gives SA the feels: “eat dad eat nana”

Getting your baby to eat solid can be challenging. A video of a tiny tot’s mealtime gave social media users the giggles as daddy made it quite a thrilling experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Great Hope page and shows the father cradling the child on his lap as he feeds him/her some baby puree.

The man makes funny noises imitating that of a car as he intrigues the child. As he is about to put a spoonful of food into the child’s mouth, he switches and quickly puts it into his mouth. He continues his funny noises and proceeds to finally feed the child.

“Beautiful”: dedicated father shares sweet pic caring for his child, Mzansi inspired

Another proud father has inspired many people on social media after sharing a photo of him caring for his child. The beautiful picture surfaced on social media carrying a brilliant caption.

The Twitter account holder, @SimBaqwa, says there is nothing difficult wrong with a dad taking care of his kids. The post is going viral and many are seriously impressed. Briefly News takes a look at the comments section.

“Yess dad”: Mzansi loves local woman who dances with dad, massive reactions

A young and talented South African lady caused a stir on social media for strutting her stuff on the dancefloor. The beautiful woman shared a video of her dancing at home with her father.

@CallHerThato shared a video clip on TikTok where he challenges the singer of the song, Pabi Cooper, to take notes on how to dance to the tune, Isiphithiphithi.

The clip is going viral on the social networking application and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions where many people singled out the old man’s dancing moves.

Mzansi father has people laughing over funeral service for son’s stuffed animal that got mauled by the dog

Being a parent will have you doing some strange things… like throwing a funeral for a stuffed animal. A local father tried his best to hold back his laughter as they bid farewell to his son’s beloved teddy that got mauled by the dog, but he just couldn’t.

Children get attached to the strangest things and parents go on wild goose chases to find them when lost. This poor boy wasn’t so lucky though as their dog ripped his beloved stuffed cow to shreds.

TikTok user @jasexvangoetes felt sorry for his son when he found his teddy was ripped by their pit bull. Taking a moment to send “cow” off so that his soul would rest in peace, the dedicated dad was dying from laughter inside.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News