The 16th of June is Youth Day in Mzansi and commemorates the Soweto youth uprising of 1976

The youngsters of today have achieved much greatness since the educational liberation struggle 46 years ago

Briefly News takes a look at 5 young Saffas who are living soft as they show off their amazing homes and cars online

It is Youth Day today!

Youth Day commemorates the Soweto youth uprising of 16 June 1976. In 1975 protests started in African schools after a directive from the then Bantu Education Department that Afrikaans had to be used on an equal basis with English as a language of instruction in secondary schools.

Our colourful country has come a long way since its struggle past. What better way to observe this day than to highlight some of the amazing achievements of some of South Africa’s youth, many of which are smashing their goals in order to create themselves a beautiful life.

Briefly News takes a look at 5 young Saffas who 'live soft' as they show off their amazing homes and cars online.

Young man celebrates buying 2nd hand Audi in cash

A young Mzansi man took to social media to announce the news of buying himself a car with his financial future in mind, and his followers are elated for him.

Online user, @Shonny_SA, shared images of his Audi A3, which he revealed is used and that he bought it in cash.

His proud online friends showered him with love and congratulatory messages on the post. Many commended him on his money-wise approach to the purchase.

Young mother inspires daughter by buying her dream luxury car

A lady posted photos on social media of her the new luxury car that she bought for herself and expressed that she aimed at inspiring her daughter. Her Instagram post was soon filled with hails from people praising her for her accomplishment.

The lady, who is seen posing next to her new Porche, explained that she was informed by the car dealership that hers was the last purchase for 2021. She further attributes her gratitude to the lesson it taught her daughter.

Mzansi praise ‘young lion’ on buying first car

A ‘young lion’ has been praised for buying himself a car by his proud boss and Mzansians online can’t stop praising the young man.

The man posted two photos of the young lad and his new car with balloons and celebratory paraphernalia strewn around.

Twitter users reacted fast to the news of the man’s milestone economic achievement.

Young beauty buys a new home

Mzansi just can't get enough of the new breed of social media users boisterously coming through almost on a daily.

This is the "know what you're about type" cutting their teeth as new homeowners.

Their feats are making for some exceptional content, many of which eager Saffas have signed up for. A Twitter user, @Pearlayanda12, is delivering the goods as one of the newest occupiers of a home she can call her own.

Cutting a figure of sheer excitement, the local lass could not contain her absolute joy as she announced her special feat to the rest of South Ahh.

Young brags about buying a flashy apartment

A man from Nelspruit has gone onto social media to brag about buying a glitzy apartment

The man shared several pics of his new flashy crib and Saffas are loving his pics. In the pics, the man showcases his modern furniture and ostentatious swimming pool.

Twitter users jumped at the chance to congratulate the young man.

Stunning mom of 2 celebrates 30th birthday by buying herself a brand new Mercedes Benz A35

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful mother of two had Saffas in awe after taking to social media to share how she treated herself for her 30th birthday.

Gugu Mkhabela (@gugu_p) posted a video of her at a Mercedes-Benz car dealership as she collected her brand news German machine along with her two adorable tots.

In the captivating clip, Gugu is seen rocking a red dress as she reveals the black, stylish vehicle with much excitement. She is seen driving out of the dealership before the video ends

