A local young man took to social media to announce the great news and details of his latest vehicle purchase

Online user @Shonny_SA shared images of his Audi A3, which he revealed is second-hand that he paid for in cash

Cyber citizens rushed to his post to share tons of well wishes and congratulatory messages with him in celebration of his achievement

A young Mzansi man took to social media to announce the news of buying himself a car with his financial future in mind, and his followers are elated for him.

Online user, @Shonny_SA, shared images of his Audi A3, which he revealed is used and that he bought it in cash.

A young Mzansi man is the proud owner of a second hand Audi A3 which he bought in cash. Image: @Shonny_SA/Twitter

“Bought myself a second hand Audi cash from a lady who stays in Midrand,” he said in the tweet.

His proud online friends showered him with love and congratulatory messages on the post. Many commended him on his money-wise approach to the purchase.

@Cashflow_yonela asked:

“You sold your polo Bru?”

@Mapiwes commented:

“Congratulations Shonny, take good care of that baby.”

@AA_MLILO101 wrote:

“First hand, second hand, third hand, it doesn't matter. Dude you gotta car!!! Wheels!!! Some of us can't even afford a bicycle. CONGRATULATIONS!!! Embrace it enjoy it.”

@Mabusel26 said:

“Ga reye Tembisa reo fasa.”

@Lollita78531149 reacted:

“Pull up in a four door Audi, nahh, mean.”

