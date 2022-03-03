Content creator Mr Thizozo posed with his new whip behind him as he celebrated the accomplishment on social media

It is unclear what car Mr Thizozo treated himself to, but the delight and pure excitement on his face could be felt through the screen

Cyber citizens rushed to his post to share tons of well wishes and congratulatory messages with him in celebration of his achievement

Mr Thizozo treated himself to a new whip, and the congratulatory messages are rolling in. Mr Thizozo did not reveal what car he purchased but posed with his vehicle and a giant smile adorning his face.

Taking to Twitter, the content creator was dressed to the tee with his whip covered in a black whip with a massive red bow on top of it chilling behind him. He spoke about having sleepless nights at school, which eventually led to him bagging his car.

Mr Thizozo shared the pics on the TL in celebration of his latest accomplishment, and social media users are showering him with love, blessings and congratulatory messages.

This man took to the TL to celebrate purchasing a new ride and Mzansi is proud. Image: @MrThizozo

The post gained over 2 300 likes:

Peeps shower Mr Thizozo with well wishes

@dramadelinquent said:

"Oh, what a day!!! Congratulations my babe, happy driving."

@Nsovo64798583 wrote:

"Congratulations are in order, sir."

@thulie_thuls23 shared:

"Congratulations, sir... Wishing you safe travels and good memories with your car."

@Mahlabz1 tweeted:

"Good job bro. Congratulations."

@Tumalizer_ZA responded with:

"Ao bafanas... Welcome to the road, nice one and congratulations are in order."

@OrayTheDon added:

"Congratulations buddy, too many more blessings."

Source: Briefly News