Twitter user Banele Shezi shared an inspirational post on social media of his new studying venture

The fashion content creator is finally able to further his studies after completing his final year of schooling three years ago

South African social media users shared their support in the comments section with many of them revealing similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media user Banele Shezi inspired South Africans when he announced that he was going to further his studies. Shezi posted a picture of his new student card on Twitter and a closer look at the card reveals that he Will be attending the University of Pretoria.

According to his online post, the fashion content creator felt as though his life was breaking down. He shared a quote that read:

"It’s okay to not have it all figured out in your 20s."

The post touched home for many South African who have faced a similar journey. The comments section quickly filled up with messages of support along with stories and recaps from Saffas.

This young man finished high school three years ago and is excited to start his tertiary education journey. Image: @baneleshez_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Take a look at the inspiring post below:

Cyber citizens are proud of Shezi for not giving up and share similar stories

@thembalethunaw said:

"I completed high school back in 2015, went to @eswatiniuni and graduated. I discovered that I've wasted my time now I'm looking forward to being doing matric next year. 2024 I'll be posting my UCT student card, right here just like you bru only death will stop me."

@realSakhileGina wrote:

"I know that feeling bro… Waited a whole 4 years, but finally I am a graduate now. Congratulations bro, and all the best in your studies."

@vvsdiamonds3 responded with:

"Inspiring story bro... I started Uni at the age of 21 due to repeating a grade and repeating another grade, it's never too late to start!!"

@Kholofelo2401 tweeted:

"Congratulations my darling. I was just telling a potential guy that I felt old to be a first-year this year (going to do what I've always wanted though) after years of doing what I didn't want. He assured me not to worry. Let's go do this lala."

"Mama, I made it": Young guy lists his achievements on the timeline and Mzansi's in awe

In more inspiring education-related news, Briefly News previously reported that a finance administrator took to social media to share with peeps his academic, financial and personal milestones and they could not be more chuffed with him.

Sicelo Silangwe shared a snap of himself in front of Unisa on Facebook’s Varsity World page and Saffas lauded his dedication. The viral post received 3.8k views, 66 comments, and 146 shares on Facebook.

He captioned his post:

"At 17 I obtained my Matric Certificate. At 22 I obtained my National Diploma. At 23 I started working. At 26 I bought my first car. At 28 I obtained my Degree. At 29 I obtained my Postgraduate Diploma. And decided to spoil me with a second baby at 30. Picked up my second baby on the 4th of January 2022.”

Source: Briefly News