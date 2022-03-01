A Mzansi man took to social media to share the proud moment of copping himself a brand new ride

The recent BMW owner, Lincoln Legalbae posted images and a heartfelt caption dedicated to his late mother

He expressed his gratitude for his heavenly queen and online users responded to the Instagram post with congratulations

Few things compare to the feeling of going to pick up the keys to your brand new whip. A young South African man, Lincoln Legalbae (@lincoln__legalbae__) took to social media to share images and the news of purchasing his new German machine.

He captioned the Instagram post:

“Proud Moments. Dedicating this one to my Late Mother. Thank you for everything Queen and Continue resting in peace,” he said.

Lincoln posted photos of the handover recently and his new BMW which is fit for a king. His online followers were overjoyed for him and celebrated the achievement in the post’s comments section with congratulations.

Check out some of their comments below:

mrs_batsy_ram responded:

“A very huge congratulations Minister.”

the_cheeks_are_real_ reacted:

“Congratulations babe.”

sithethelelo_mkhize replied:

“Congratulations hun. Sure she is looking at you smiling.”

m_tetelo shared:

“Friiiiiiiend. The Queen is looking down smiling proudly. May she rest in peace. Congratulations friend.”

love__olly commented:

“Congratulations baby!”

african_oats wrote:

“Stunningggggggg.”

chedza_moon said:

“Congratulations hun, you're doing great peace and love to mama.”

Thoboratsebe responded:

“Here for all of it. Congratulations boo.”

