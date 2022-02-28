A young man Thabo Cele (@touch_hefner) took to social media to show his swanky new beamer

The BMW Corporate Sales Manager made it clear that he could comfortably afford the luxury vehicle in his Instagram post

His inspired online followers flocked in to congratulate him on the pivotal achievement and his career confidence

A new car adds more thrilling experiences in life and your choice of cars shows your taste in general. A young man, Thabo Cele (@touch_hefner), took to social media to show off his second brand new beamer.

Thabo Cele took to social media to show off his posh new BMW. Image: @touch_hefner/Instagram

Source: Instagram

“If you can’t buy it twice, then you can’t afford it. Uvukile umalambani,” the caption reads.

Owning a car is one of the pivotal achievements of everyone's life. The BMW Corporate Sales Manager's fellow online followers made the new car owner feel special with some thoughtful congrats on the post.

christian_msweli wrote:

“Shake your hand Mr. Cele we won't laugh! Congrats to the only BMW Sgora!”

assy.mak responded:

“Ziyakhala manje.”

beautiful.mor asked:

“Congratulations. So who gave you the handshake?”

Fundiswanzimande commented:

“Congratulations. My role model.”

Dineobee said:

“Eyyyy. Congratulations Touch!!”

_sibonello reacted:

“Congratulations bro.”

_latimo_ replied:

“I will like to hear it 1 more time when certain people think Retail Specialists are broke and desperate. Doing the most. Congratulations buddy.”

Man kicks off the new year by buying a swanky BMW M4

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that smiling all the way to the car dealership was Thulane Vilakazi (@genius_medulla), who took to social media to post his brand new purchase for the year, a BMW M4.

He captioned the Instagram post:

"New Whip, who disssss, what a great way to start the year, welcoming the new M4 to the family, demo account in real life!!”

He also included a slideshow of photos of himself and his new white beast as well as his BMW Competition in the post. Online users were overjoyed for the young man as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages on the post:

traderslab_zar commented:

“Broski got new keys.”

Source: Briefly News