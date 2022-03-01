An entertaining video of a dancing toddler has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The talented tot can be seen pulling off a fast line dance routine along with a group of people in an open area

Online users were left quite impressed by his moves and took to the comments section of the Instagram post to show their love

A video of a talented tot performing a fast line dance routine was shared on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram recently by @ cute_baby_reel.

A video pulling a fast dance routine was shared on social media recently.

Source: Instagram

Babies love a good beat and netizens absolutely adore their cute videos. That's why it came as no surprise that online users were very impressed by this particular child’s skills and moves. He definitely gave the other dances a run for their money!

The clip had over 26 480 likes by the time of publication. Several netizens showered the talented tot with love and compliments on the post:

Vikashkumartk said:

“Wow so good.”

Ilmaofarrell wrote:

“Now that's dedication!”

Nitakartikalarasati commented:

“Show time baby.”

r.u.b.e.n_jr_ reacted:

“On fire.”

Yoonjeonwrites said:

“The kid has more energy.”

rwoolridge60 wrote:

“This baby is doing it.”

chansy1010 shared:

“This is only the beginning for him!”

gagandeepkaur.gagan.33821 responded:

“Waoooo amazing.”

Offcialoluwabukunmi responded:

“E FOR ENERGY.”

nilza3153 reacted:

“He is very beautiful.”

TikTok baby giggles his way into the hearts of Mzansi in viral video

Meanwhile, in a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on a TikTok mom, Tshidi Ramalekana, who shared an adorable video of her one-month-old baby doing the uMlando challenge and Mzansi is loving it.

In the video, the baby is seen jiggling his bum to the song Umlando by Toss, 9umba & Mdoovar.

The sweet tot is dressed in a onesie and lying on the bed. TikTok users could not get enough of the viral clip and were quick to react.

@user4627540201449 said:

“Father is a Polo owner or Citi Golf.”

@user1735310614628 reacted said:

“We got a winner, South Africa.”

@Makhosi said:

“There is a hand controlling him behind its covered with that thing.”

