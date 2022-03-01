A video uploaded to social media shows a group of men having fun at a pool party with no women in sight

The group of friends can be seen playfully imitating wrestling moves together and throwing each in the pool

The clip was uploaded to Twitter recently and has since gone viral as many Saffa tweeps love the vibes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Mzansi online user @ThisIsColbert took to social media to share a video of a group of gents fooling around and having a good time without any women around.

A video of men having a great time by the poolside was shared online. Image: @ThisIsColbert / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the men can be seen playing wrestling by the poolside. The video was shared to prove that men who have a good bond can have plenty of fun in their own company.

Saffas responded to the video with hilarious comments:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Irischawane wrote:

“Love @brandonchawane I wanna send you on this brocaetion yazi.”

@phahla_ka said:

“I was expecting an RKO but didn’t come.”

@KoketsoMiller reacted:

“It's the ref's slide for me.”

@Mbuso_N_Biyela replied:

“They're enjoying the fun.”

@Ngqayimbana91 shared:

“Boys Boys abafana.”

@ORAYNWINTER commented:

“This is amazing.”

@Promise13926247 said:

“Idiots.”

Video shows men having the time of their lives without the other gender

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a video uploaded to social media, a group of men can be seen getting lit. The video was uploaded to Twitter by @TayDeep2 on Monday morning and has since gone viral. The video has over 7 000 likes and over 3 000 retweets.

A man clad in a white T-shirt and blue jeans can be seen dancing with a spaghetti mop whilst others start forming a line. Mzansi tweeps are living for the vibes created in this video as they comment in the replies section. @TayDeep2 captioned the video:

"Men are happy without the other gender."

Briefly.co.za took a look at some of the comments in the replies section under the video where most people were impressed with the guy and his mop.

Source: Briefly News