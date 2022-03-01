Video of Men Having Fun and Wrestling by the Pool Without the Other Gender Has SA Laughing Out Loud
- A video uploaded to social media shows a group of men having fun at a pool party with no women in sight
- The group of friends can be seen playfully imitating wrestling moves together and throwing each in the pool
- The clip was uploaded to Twitter recently and has since gone viral as many Saffa tweeps love the vibes
A Mzansi online user @ThisIsColbert took to social media to share a video of a group of gents fooling around and having a good time without any women around.
In the clip, the men can be seen playing wrestling by the poolside. The video was shared to prove that men who have a good bond can have plenty of fun in their own company.
Saffas responded to the video with hilarious comments:
@Irischawane wrote:
“Love @brandonchawane I wanna send you on this brocaetion yazi.”
@phahla_ka said:
“I was expecting an RKO but didn’t come.”
@KoketsoMiller reacted:
“It's the ref's slide for me.”
@Mbuso_N_Biyela replied:
“They're enjoying the fun.”
@Ngqayimbana91 shared:
“Boys Boys abafana.”
@ORAYNWINTER commented:
“This is amazing.”
@Promise13926247 said:
“Idiots.”
Source: Briefly News