A man shared the amazing milestone of his grandmother turning 100 years old on Twitter recently and it's clear that love lives here

The post featured a photo of the lovely old lady in a floral dress seated next to her birthday cake, and she appears at peace

Many South African online users flooded the post with heartfelt messages and compliments for the gogo

A man took to social media to celebrate his grandmother’s centennial birthday as she celebrated a remarkable 100 years around the sun!

Twitter user @Tafadzwa____ shared a post featuring a photo of his youthful-looking magogo in her beautiful floral outfit, seated at her party with her cake placed beside her.

A centenarian magogo celebrated her birthday with loved ones recently. Image: @Tafadzwa_/Twitter

The grandson also revealed that his gogo’s firstborn is currently 76, her first grandchild is 52, her first great-grandchild is 28 and her first great-great-grandchild is two. Generally speaking, most are blessed to have reached this magical number. Turning 100 is the benchmark for an elite club of senior citizens.

South African social media users responded to the post with congratulations and sweet messages for the old lady’s birthday milestone. Others also made note of how most of the family members had their children at the age of 24.

@Jaypresleyzim said:

“They all had their first kids at the age of 24... wow.”

@NkasuMaon commented:

“You people also called your grandma "Gogo"? Similar to what we called her in Kenya. Anyway, thanks to God for granting her good health to see up to this fifth generation.”

@ofovwe reacted:

“She looks so calm.”

@RegoSmurfMamba wrote:

“Salutations!!!!! on her centennial anniversary... She has lived a life that has been graced by God.”

