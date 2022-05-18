South African’s Johanna Mazibuko recently celebrated her 128th birthday and is the world’s oldest woman

The Adopt an Elderly campaign in Mahikeng has called for her to be recognised as the world’s oldest person in the world by the Guinness Book of Records

The Klerksdorp resident attributes her long life to drinking fresh milk, not consuming alcohol, and eating wild spinach

Reportedly born in 1894, Mzansi gogo Johanna Mazibuko could very well be the world's oldest woman and person.

The Adopt an Elderly campaign in Mahikeng, North West, has called for the 128-year-old to officially be recognised as the world's oldest person.

OJ Madikong has initiated a campaign to have Johanna officially declared the oldest person in the world by the Guinness Book of Records.

Johanna Mazibuko is the world's oldest living centenarian. Image: Bafedile Moerane/Facebook, @DSDNW3/Twitter

“I believe maMazibuko could have long been put in the Guinness Book of Records. The whole world would know, but we know that it is never too late. We are happy that there is someone who is 128 years old, whether they try to hide her or what – but we know there is,” he said speaking to IOL.

The old lady boon a maize farm in Ottosdal, Johanna now lives in Joubertan, Klerksdorp. She moved to Jouberton when she got married and she had seven children.

It is reported that two out of her seven offspring are still alive today. Her surviving children are 81 and 83 years old, respectively.

Jacaranda FM stated that gave all the credit to drinking fresh milk and not consuming and eating wild spinach when asked what has kept her alive for so long.

As long as her life has been, a content Johanna shared that she is ready to die.

“I pray for God to take me away as well, just like he has all the people around me, so why is he still keeping me here?”

Her advice to youngsters is that they should always respect their parents and their elders, IOL reported.

Snaps from Johanna’s 128th birthday celebration were shared across social media platforms. Check out some awesome reactions from the public online:

Ke Nna Hope Jantjies wrote:

“Happy birthday Nkoko.”

Aphumelele Lele Mdlalane commented:

“Wow, you’re so blessed.”

Bally Lehihi reacted:

“This is a testimony of a living ancestor. Happy birthday, monkaname.”

