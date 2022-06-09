Lungelo Mpangase took to social media to celebrate buying a new home after enduring a lot of problems at the apartment she was renting

The popular Mzali Wam star took to Instagram and shared a snap of the key to her lux home and Mzansi is here for it

Social media users took to the stunning actress' comment section to congratulate her for buying her own house at such a young age

Mzansi Wam actress Lungelo Mpangase has shared that she recently bought herself a new home. The young actress took to social media to share the good news with her followers.

‘Mzali Wam’ actress Lungelo Mpangase has bought herself a new home. Image: @lungelo_mpangase

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who plays the role of Ntokozo in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, took to Instagram on Wednesday, 8 June and posted a snap of the key to her new spot. She captioned her post:

"Here’s to Number 1. If it wasn’t for those death threats, stalking and scare notes early this year, I’d still be renting at that lame apartment with water issues," she wrote, according to TshisaLIVE.

The actress' fans took to her comment section to congratulate her for buying her own place at such a young age.

__lwazii.l commented:

"Yessss mama. Congratulations sweety."

thuli2694 wrote:

"#1 of many to come."

thee_ablo said:

"I am in awe! I am loving your moves, L! Congratulations swidy!!! Cheers to Number 1!"

buyie_zulu_official commented:

"Congratulations sweety."

nhlangsz wrote:

"Congratulations cc, God is always good and shows up at the right time to show off!"

andani_stuart added:

"Congratulations are in order."

Makhadzi shares that she bought her R4 million mansion cash

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is a true inspiration. The singer revealed that she paid cash for her beautiful mansion. She bought the house recently for R4 million.

In a video, the Ghanama hitmaker boastfully tells her fans that she doesn't owe any bank after purchasing the beautiful crib. She has been putting in the work and it is paying off big time.

The energetic performer gives her all on stage and has been travelling across the continent doing what she does best. She's also been consistently dropping hits since she became a professional recording artist. Her fans are here for all her success.

Source: Briefly News