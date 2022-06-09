Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi beamed with joy when her latest EP titled Pain Ya Jealous reached gold status and Mzansi is here for it

The Matorokisi hitmaker took to her timeline to share the good news with her fans and used the opportunity to promote her upcoming track and dance challenge

The energetic performer's fans congratulated her and told her that her new dance moves and upcoming track are on fire

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi took to social media recently to announce that her latest EP, Pain Ya Jealous, has reached gold status. The excited singer's recent project had smash hits such as Kulakwe, Woza Woza and Nisarengi.

Makhadzi announced that her EP ‘Pain Ya Jealous’ recently reached gold status. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born artist celebrated the milestone with a new dance challenge. She also used the opportunity to promote her upcoming track.

Taking to Instagram, Khadzi shared a clip of herself busting new moves in preparation for the release of her upcoming hit. She captioned her post:

"Pain Ya Jealous EP reached gold, it is time to change some GEARS. Where are my dancers, let's join the challenge. Let's prepare for summer in this cold. Let's goooo. No time to rest."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

TshisaLIVE reports that the Matorokisi hitmaker shared that reaching gold status is truly humbling.

"I knew I’d always be successful in the music industry however I never thought it would come so soon. I still pinch myself sometimes because it feels like a dream."

The singer's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her upcoming track and her dance moves.

dj_mongameli wrote:

"It's too much khadzinator."

__leethabo commented:

"We ready for it please!!"

makhadzinorbs said:

"Yes, let us change them."

_rovhona_ wrote:

"Which one is this one."

kiakiarajenny added:

"Dance move is fire."

Makhadzi shares that she bought her R4 million mansion cash

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is a true inspiration. The singer revealed that she paid cash for her beautiful mansion. She bought the house recently for R4 million.

In a video, the Ghanama hitmaker boastfully tells her fans that she doesn't owe any bank after purchasing the beautiful crib. She has been putting in the work and it is paying off big time.

The energetic performer gives her all on stage and has been travelling across the continent doing what she does best. She's also been consistently dropping hits since she became a professional recording artist. Her fans are here for all her success.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News