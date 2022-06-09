Boity Thulo bid her final farewell to Paris, France with an amazing candle lit dinner with her French team and her bae Anton Jeftha

The stunning media personality was in the European country for about a month mixing business with a bit of pleasure

The rapper shared that she can't wait to return to the city of love and her fans praised the stunner for the way she dressed throughout the whole trip

Boity is coming back to Mzansi after her epic trip to Paris, France. The stunner took to social media to bid farewell to the city of love.

Boity is coming back to Mzansi after a successful trip to Paris, France. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The stunner's French squad threw her a perfect farewell dinner following the successful trip. She mixed a bit of pleasure with business when she visited the country.

She went sight-seeing with her man Anton Jeftha, attended the French Open and attended a few business meetings. Boity took to Instagram and shared snaps and videos she took at the dinner party. She captioned her post:

"Lovely farewell dinner. Au revoir, mon amour! Can’t wait to return to this gorgeous city!"

The rapper's fans took to her comment section on the photo and video-sharing app to applaud the way she dressed throughout her whole vacay.

eyfresh said:

"I am convinced that the 'B' in Boity stands for beauty, no way!"

flawlessmakeupbw commented:

"You look happy."

barbie_thando wrote:

"I love you always and forever, mommy."

somegirlnamedrobyn said:

"Boity, so gorgeous."

noxylicious commented:

"You look stunning, nana."

reckii_sa wrote:

"You be owning your throne, queen."

ayanda_msibi22 added:

"You have grown so much. In a good way. You really look like a grown woman. happiness looks good on you."

Source: Briefly News