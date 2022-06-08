SK Khoza's ex-bae Ayanda Hlongwane has shared that his alleged mistreatment led to their break up and her miscarriage

The lovely dentist took to social media to react to the interview that the former The Queen actor had with TT Mbha on Instagram recently

Ayanda explained that she only dropped the charges against the star because he asked for "mediation" via his legal representative

Ayanda Hlongwane has broken her silence about her tumultuous relationship with actor, SK Khoza. The stunning dentist and the thespian broke up a while back after she accused him of physically abusing her.

SK Khoza’s ex Ayanda Hlongwane spoke out about his alleged abusive ways. Image: @ayearndar, @skcoza

The stunner took to social media to share her side of the story after the former The Queen star shared his side of the story during an IG Live interview with TT Mbha recently.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared screenshots of old messages between her and SK. She also shared snaps of herself while she was allegedly physically abused by the star.

In her lengthy post, Ayanda Hlongwane explained that she only dropped the charges because he asked for "mediation". She said she was advised by her lawyer to only go to court when she's needed. SK had told TT that Ayanda was not present when he appeared in court for about six times. He claimed she only arrived once.

"That was when I went to sign that I agree for the mediation," she explained.

ZAlebs reports that Ayanda revealed that she suffered a miscarriage because of SK's alleged abuse. Take a look at the full post below:

Social media users took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her response to SK's claims.

ladypeace_hlongwane commented:

"Finally you share your side of the story, be strong nana. We all know the truth from the beginning."

plumm011 said:

"Mmmmmmmm @ayearndar I’m so sorry for you had to go through such pain. We trusted him with you and he failed us askies."

kamwandla wrote:

"And he goes live and lie thinking you will still keep quiet!... Narcissistic behavior!"

miss_monare commented:

"And there I was in my dreams hoping that 1 day you guys will fix things and be an item....lashabala kanjalo nje iphupho lam."

unathisonke_mthusi wrote:

"I believe you 100%… been there done that ungamyeki if you have to open old wounds and take him to court again so be it."

olu_yemisi added:

"You can tell in his live he is lying..hugs Ayanda...one day all this will come back at him."

SK Khoza shares his side of the story

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza has shared his side of the story following his tumultuous relationship with Ayanda Hlongwane. The former The Queen actor was a guest on TT Mbha's IG Live show, Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-In.

The disgraced actor denied that he physically abused his ex-fiancée even though he even appeared in court for allegedly beating her up. He told TT that he went to court six or seven times after Ayanda levelled the allegations against him but she "never pitched".

ZAlebs reports that the award-winning thespian, who was fired from The Queen after the abuse claims surfaced, further said that she had to be subpoenaed to appear in court.

