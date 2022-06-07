Thando Thabethe headed to Instagram to share that she had a special visit from legendary actor John Kani at the studio

The Housekeepers star, who couldn't hide her joy following the visit from the legend, posted pictures alongside the star on her page

Thabooty's fans and followers who are eager to listen to John Kani's interview implored her to upload the conversation on social media

Thando Thabethe had an incredible morning after having a special guest on the show 947Breakfast With Thando.

Thando Thabethe was ecstatic after a recent visit from legendary actor John Kani. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media pages, the Housekeepers actress and businesswoman shared that she had a special visit from legendary actor John Kani.

The star shared pictures alongside the Black Panther actor and said John Kani's special visit made her day. She also thanked him for going to the show. She wrote:

"Surely I'm about to have a good day… started it out with the incredible Dr John Kani…Thank you, Dr John Kani, for an incredible morning!"

Thando's fans jokingly said they were jealous that the star got to hang out with the legendary actor. Others even suggested that Thabooty should upload a part of the interview on social media so they can also listen to it.

@kgaogelomaila commented:

"Please post his full interview on YouTube or something... Missed it."

@mashudu_netsianda wrote:

"Veterans ze industry "

@masiteng.lindiwe added:

"I almost thought that was Pastor TD Jakes, haha"

