Bonang Matheba has responded to Andile Ncube after he gushed over her in a recent interview. The TV producer and presenter discovered Queen B when she was just 19 years old.

Speaking to Sphectacula and DJ Naves, Andile said he was the presenter and producer of Live AMP when he met Queen B at Urban Brew Studios. Bonang took to the timeline to share how she feels about Andile.

Taking to Twitter, the larger-than-life media personality responded to a tweet by Andile:

"I love you soooooo much," she wrote, according to The South African.

Other social media users took to Bonang Matheba's comment section to share their thoughts on her sweet post.

@NontandoRambau said:

"We miss you on our screens. You did not only show us how money is spent but also how to be human. You are super intelligent behind your looks. You are a powerhouse. I concur with @AndileNcube you have fought a good fight in your career and a lot learn from you. You know your worth."

@PPNgozi commented:

"Always love this 'sibling' love between you two."

@Nkosina31838477 wrote:

"We love you too Queen B."

@NtuliRm added:

"This is the content I signed up for."

Andile Ncube reminisces about giving Bonang Matheba a big break in the TV industry

In related news, Briefly News reported that Andile Ncube reminisced about giving larger-than-life media personality Bonang Matheba a big break in the entertainment space. Andile was the presenter and producer of Live AMP when he met a 19-year-old Bonang at Urban Brew studios.

The stunner was there to audition for the Lotto show but the producer of the show felt that she was too young to host it. Speaking on DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves' podcast, Andile shared that he asked the Lotto producer for her contact details because he was looking for a co-host on Live AMP.

The TV producer shared that he doesn't want to take credit for discovering Bonang Matheba because he was just doing his job. He added:

"My job was to find the very best co-anchor for this show and I found it. The accolade is in what she is doing, that is my remuneration."

