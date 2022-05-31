Andile Ncube reminisced about giving a young Bonang Matheba a huge star in the TV industry when no one else believed in her

The star was a host and producer of Live AMP at the time he met Bonang, 19, at Urban Brew studious when she came to audition for the Lotto show

In an interview with DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves, Andile shared that he doesn't want to be given credit for discovering Queen B because he was doing his job

Andile Ncube reminisced about giving larger-than-life media personality Bonang Matheba a big break in the entertainment space. Andile was the presenter and producer of Live AMP when he met a 19-year-old Bonang at Urban Brew studious.

The stunner was there to audition for the Lotto show but the producer of the show felt that she was too young to host it. Speaking on DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves' podcast, Andile shared that he asked the Lotto producer for her contact details because he was looking for a co-host on Live AMP.

The TV producer shared that he doesn't want to take credit for discovering Bonang Matheba because he was just doing his job. According to ZAlebs, he added:

"My job was to find the very best co-anchor for this show and I found it. The accolade is in what she is doing, that is my remuneration."

Singing more praises, Andile Ncube added that Bonang is the best TV host of their time.

Bonang Matheba Trends after hosting Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba trended on social media after the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards. The stunner was the host of the ceremony on Saturday night, 14 May.

The media personality's fans took to the timeline to praise their fave for slaying her presenting role on the night. They also applauded her for rocking lux outfits.

The stunner's name topped the trends list on Twitter as scores of people spoke about her presenting skills and how she looked amazing at the event. Many praised Bonang Matheba for her consistency when it comes to being a good host.

