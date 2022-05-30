Metro FM DJ Lamiez Holworthy has been unveiled as the new face of DJ Zinhle's company Era by DJ Zinhle

The stunner shared on her social media pages that she had joined the Era by DJ Zinhle's family, and she is proud

The Umlilo hitmaker also took to the comments section of Lamiez Holworthy's post to share that she was glad that they are now working together

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Mzansi DJ Lamiez Holworthy has shared that she has joined DJ Zinhle's team. The stunner has been an avid supporter of the Era by DJ Zinhle's brand.

Lamiez Holworthy has joined the singer Thabsie and rapper Moozlie as the face of Era by DJ Zinhle. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Lamiez revealed that she is the new face of the growing brand and said she was honoured to be joining the winning team. She wrote:

"Woke up young, black and female, and I've never felt more unstoppable. So honoured to be the face of @erabydjzinhle Now's your chance to get #inyourbag with @erabydjzinhle X @erabydjzinhle."

The news got the star's followers, including DJ Zinhle, excited. The award-winning singer headed to the comments section to welcome Lamiez to the Era family. She commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"You’re everything. Thank you so much for being part of our dream and family."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Holworthy, who joins fellow stars Thabsie and Moozlie, said she was grateful for the opportunity as she likes what the brand stands for. She said:

"I'm so honoured by the opportunity. I like what the brand stands for and am honoured to join the other great ambassadors who are doing great in what they do.

"I'm proud to join the family of a local black business owned by a female power house DJ. That was just an offer I could not refuse.”

"Zahara had money but she blew it, don't blame DJ Sbu": Fans spark heated debate over singer's financial woes

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara's financial problems had had social media users sharing their thoughts. The star made headlines after reports that she was on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home and car after failing to make payments.

Reports circulating at the time suggested that the Loliwe singer even reached out to the public and Kaizer Chiefs asking them to help her save her home.

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the award-winning singer's financial status. Her die-hard fans have called on Mzansi to join hands and help save the star's home, while others believe that Zahara failed to manage her money.

Source: Briefly News