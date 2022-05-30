Toya Delazy has shared a sweet snap of her and wife Alisson Chaig's baby girl, and she revealed the meaning behind her unique name

The UK-based South African singer and her beautiful wife welcomed their first baby together on 20 May 2022

Toya Delazy, whose real name is Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi, told her fans that her baby's name is Kali Langa and has beautiful meanings in different languages

Congratulations are in order for UK-based Mzansi singer Toya Delazy and her wife Alisson Chaig, who recently welcomed their first child together- a girl.

Toya Delazy has shared adorable snaps of her new baby girl Kali Langa born on 20 May. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

The multi-talented singer headed to her Instagram page to announce that their bundle of joy, named Kali Langa Chaigneau-Buthelezi, was born on 20 May.

The overjoyed new mom even shared the unique meaning behind her baby's name. She also said that Kali Langa's date of birth is important to her as it is the day her great grandfather made history many centuries ago. She wrote:

"Kali Langa, your name means Strenght in Swahili and Sunshine in Zulu, just like the ray of sun that pierced through the clouds at 17.15, indeed kwakhal' ilanga englandi liguqubele, magically illuminating the whole city as you peaked through, one eye open, ready for this adventure called life. You also carry the powerful name of a Hindu goddess, representing Time, the force of nature and the divine feminine. You are also born on the day your great⁵ grandfather King Dinizulu ka Cetswayo was officially recognised as King of the Zulus by the British government."

