Zahara has been topping social media trends after news that she has hit financial hard times made it to the streets

The award-winning Loliwe hitmaker's Roodepoort house was on the verge of repossession after she failed to make payments

Fans have been weighing in on the singer's financial problems, with many claiming that the star had many opportunities, but she wasted them

Zahara's financial problems have had social media users sharing their thoughts. The star made headlines after reports that she was on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home and car after failing to make payments.

Reports circulating at the time suggested that the Loliwe singer even reached out to the public and Kaizer Chiefs asking them to help her save her home.

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the award-winning singer's financial status. Her die-hard fans have called on Mzansi to join hands and help save the star's home, while others believe that Zahara failed to manage her money.

Taking to Twitter, a user with the handle @AdvoBarryRoux weighed in on the matter, pointing out that because Zahara had the means to get such a house on loan, she was earning a lot of money. The tweet read:

"The fact that Zahara had the leverage of taking such an expensive house and that the Bank approved it means that life was once great for Zahara. Even after TS records, she had a great deal with Universal Records because Zahara is very talented. Zahara had money and blew it away."

Peeps shared the same sentiments agreeing that even after parting ways with DJ Sbu, Zahara had many great opportunities that she just wasted.

@TheBossMrB wrote:

"OK, despite her claim that she is still owed money...How much was she paid in royalties this far? I am positive that amount was still enough to have paid up her house. At the height of Loliwe, there was a time Zahara booked for the whole week."

Zahara plans to lawyer up against former label TS Records over unpaid royalties

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara is reportedly planning to take legal action against her former record label, TS Records. The singer has even apparently lawyered up.

A video of the Loliwe hitmaker claiming DJ Sbu's former label owes her money trended on social media recently.

The star told TshisaLIVE that she now has a lawyer who will do everything for her pro bono. She said she's coming for everything because her albums are on platforms such as Spotify, but she did not get her royalties.

