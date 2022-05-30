Boity Tulo is living a life that many would only dream of, a successful career, a beautiful family, a loving man and yes, travelling the world

The Bakae rapper recently shared on her Instagram page that she was headed to the city of love, Paris in France, alongside her man Anton Jeftha

The star has been keeping her followers up to date on her baecation to the European country with frequent posts on her socials

Boity is living her best life. The stunner recently flew to Paris, France, and if the posts on her social media pages are anything to go by, the rapper and businesswoman is having fun.

Boity Thulo and Anthon Jeftha shared pictures from their Paris romantic getaway.

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who is enjoying the city of love alongside her boo Anthon Jeftha has kept her millions of fans and followers up to date with her frequent pictures and videos on her Instagram feed and stories.

Anthon Jeftha has also taken to his social media pages to share what he and his beautiful lady has been up to in Paris.

The Bakae rapper had Mzansi wishing they had her life after posting some snaps in front of the famous Eiffel Tower. The stunner looked effortlessly elegant in a Tshepo Jeans coat, a matching beret and white sneakers. She captioned the post:

"Bonjour!"

Boity's followers, including her celebrity friends and her man, were stunned by her beauty. Many took to the comments section to shower the reality TV star with praises.

@thickleeyonce wrote:

"Third frame."

@antonjeftha noted:

"Bathong Mademoiselle!. How'd I get so lucky"

@precioustheplanner commented:

"Bonjour ."

@nkhumanedorisimo added:

"You gorgeous babe you look so good."

