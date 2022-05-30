Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote has been living it up overseas, giving followers a real glimpse into the soft life

Kefilwe Mabote graced the Cannes Film Festival with her presence as she looked breathtaking and signalled to her followers that she is at another level

Socialite Kefilwe Mabote's latest post showed her partying on a yacht, giving onlookers the sense that she is happiest when mingling with the elite

Kefilwe Mabote's influence continues to grow as she recently showed off her enviable jet-setting lifestyle.

Kefilwe Mabote showed off how she has been living it up overseas with other elites on her social media. Image: Instagram/@kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

The luxury influencer shared clips of herself at a yacht party. Kefilwe looked excited as she happily twirled her way to the yacht.

Kefilwe Mabote was on living it up on a yacht for the elite

Kefilwe recent took to her Instagram to show how off her adventurous life. This time the socialite was mingling at a yacht party. The stylist showed details such as the exclusive yacht requesting everyone to go barefoot.

Kefilwe Mabote looked carefree and comfortable as she wandered around the yacht bumping into friends.

Kefilwe seems to have been dancing the night away with her friends in what looked like an extravagant affair, as she wrote:

"Partying with the elite on a yacht? Unmatched baby!"

Kefilwe Mabote was at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

TimesLIVE reports that Kefilwe is proud of herself as she had to ignore many who hated on her when she started her brand.

In an Instgram post, Kefilwe celebrated her success as she was on the international Cannes film festival red carpet, which signals her rise.

Kefilwe Mabote's fans think the elite life suits her

Fans of the socialite flooded her comments to tell her how good she looked on the yacht. Kefilwe's fans also said the whole setup was luxury at its peak.

@coachmalebo commented:

"The life I know you deserve."

@siyabunny commented:

"You belong there, ungabuyi."

@xolly_mthembu

"It screams money "

@laabaylaa added:

"You are living your best life."

@nontokozo_cilo wrote:

"Chilling with the big boys."

Source: Briefly News