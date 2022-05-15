Bonang Matheba topped the trends list on social media after she hosted the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday night

The reality TV star and businesswoman was praised for rocking lux outfits during the show and for slaying her role on the night

Many social media users shared that Queen B is one of Africa's top presenters and shared that she's also their fave when it comes to fashion

Bonang Matheba trended on social media after the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards. The stunner was the host of the ceremony on Saturday night, 14 May.

Bonang Matheba hosted the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The media personality's fans took to the timeline to praise their fave for slaying her presenting role on the night. They also applauded her for rocking lux outfits.

The stunner's name topped the trends list on Twitter as scores of people spoke about her presenting skills and how she looked amazing at the event. Many praised Bonang Matheba for her consistency when it comes to being a good host.

@pamela_mtanga said:

"Bonang is literally THE GOAT!"

@MansOpinions commented:

"Bonang is such a Goddess though."

@Skyesehahabane1 wrote:

"Bonang is one of the few that has been on top of the industry in RSA for years consistently, if ever people coming up needed someone to look up to or learn something from about having a sustainable career she’s the perfect person!"

@seh_clements said:

"When it comes to fashion and red carpet, leave it to Bonang Dorothy Matheba."

@EkandjoVip commented:

"Bonang owns Africa when it comes to presenting."

@KingJozi_M wrote:

"If we haven’t realized how much of a gift Bonang Matheba is, to our South African entertainment industry, I’m afraid it’s too late!…she’s untouchable when it comes to host duties!"

@tegasupreme added:

"Bonang can sell anything. That voice is smooth and powerful."

Mzansi says they miss Bonang Matheba on air

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba's latest hosting gig made Mzansi realise that they miss her on air. The stunner hosted a Twitter Space gig on Monday night, 9 May.

The media personality and two Nigerian presenters talked discussed Blood Sisters - Netflix's first Nigerian original series. Her fans were absolutely impressed at the fact that she's still a good broadcaster.

Bonang Matheba had not hosted a radio or TV show for a while now. Queen B's fans took to Twitter to praise her for being a good host and many shared that they want the former Metro FM presenter back on radio and TV.

Source: Briefly News