Bonang Matheba's latest hosting gig made Mzansi realise that they miss her on air. The stunner hosted a Twitter Space gig on Monday night, 9 May.

Bonang Matheba's fans miss her on air. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The media personality and two Nigerian presenters talked discussed Blood Sisters - Netflix's first Nigerian original series. Her fans were absolutely impressed at the fact that she's still a good broadcaster.

Bonang Matheba has not hosted a radio or TV show for a while now. Queen B's fans took to Twitter to praise her for being a good host and many shared that they want the former Metro FM presenter back on radio and TV.

@Didi_Roberts03 commented:

"Having Bonang back on Radio won't be such a bad idea."

@Khutso_N wrote:

"Your voice is so special, I can listen to you all day and night."

@this_is_sbo said:

"I don't think I'll ever get used to how amazing Bonang's voice sounds."

@Tigagaa_ commented:

"I love Bonang Matheba. A gorgeous, strong, giving, kind-hearted, learned & well-spoken woman. And she’s a baddie."

@Leni_Ndivine wrote:

"I love listening to @Bonang. Everytime I listen to her, it feels like the first time. What an incredible broadcaster. I'm always in awe."

@Isai_ww added:

"This space made me realise how much I miss @Bonang, whether it be TV or radio. She’s so special. #BloodSistersNetflix. Also missed 'Good night and God bless' when she said it I wanted to melt."

Bonang Matheba not impressed with how talent is treated in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's leading media personality Bonang Matheba shared her thoughts on how the new changes at the country's biggest commercial radio station, Metro FM, were handled.

The Being Bonang star said institutions in South Africa do not respect talented people, and they lack professionalism. Queen B responded to radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo who also lashed out at the national broadcaster for its lack of professionalism. He said radio heads must alert those affected by the changes not to announce on social media.

Bonang weighed in on Sizwe's post, and she echoed the same sentiments. The reality TV star said the new lineup season is disrespectful to the talented people.

