Bonang Matheba has been on the receiving end of hate from social media users after taking a hiatus from the limelight

The award-winning media personality and reality television star found herself topping Twitter trends after trolls dragged her for her looks

However, Bonang's loyal fan base, the B-Force, came out guns blazing to defend their favourite, who was being compared to Thuli Madonsela, Meagan Good and many other celebrities

Bonang Matheba's fans had no kind words to say to trolls dragging the radio and television presenter for her looks.

Bonang Matheba's followers rushed to her defence after trolls said she now looks like Professor Thuli Madonsela. Image: @bonang_m and Getty Images.

The Being Bonang star found herself charting Mzansi's Twitter trends when trolls posted her pictures and made comparisons.

It all started when a Twitter user with the handle @ChrisExcel102 made a collage of an unflattering picture of Bonang and an edited snap of Harlem star Meagan Good and posted it online.

Social media users did not hold back. They flocked to the post's comments section to troll Bonang and how she has changed. Others even suggested the stunner now resembles Thuli Madonsela.

@south_prescott said:

"Bonang is finished. This is what happens when you give yourself to Nigerians."

@AlexSithole: added:

"Am I the only one who thought frame two was Thuli Madonsela?"

However, Bonang's fans came after the trolls. They slammed them for making absurd comparisons of the media personality and also for "ageism".

@Lisa__Kanana wrote:

"I'm disappointed in this comparison as we might not know what Bonang might be going through, resulting in how she currently appears!

"There are many chronic diseases and depression that most people face and should not be mocked or abused on social platforms!"

