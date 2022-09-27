DJ Sbu has vixited troubled actor Vusi Thanda after he asked Mzansi to donate money into his bank account because he's now poor

The Emzini Wezinsizwa star cried for help in a trending video and the media personality decided to go and see him in person after some people donated money

Some social media users claimed DJ Sbu went to see the old man for his own selfish reasons, adding that he allegedly did it to advertise his energy drink

DJ Sbu visited Vusi Thanda after he cried for help on social media. The Emzini Wezinsizwa actor asked Mzansi to donate towards his rent fee in a viral clip.

DJ Sbu visited troubled ’Emzini Wezinsizwa' actor Vusi Thanda. Image: @djsbulive, @joy_zelda/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The businessman went to visit the legendary actor after he trended online. Many South Africans opened their hearts and wallets after the former The Queen star shared that he's now broke and owes his landlord over R40 000.

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel took to his timeline to share pics of DJ Sbu with the troubled actor. He captioned his post:

"DJ Sbu visited the Legend."

Many people questioned Sbu's intentions. Some threw shade in his direction claiming that he went there to advertise his energy drink which is all over the pics.

@_LeratoMabuza asked:

"He gave him Mofaya?"

@SenzoGcuma1 wrote:

"My dad was earning way lesser than this champ but he managed to build us a home."

@ydb_ZN commented:

"They started making money before we were born I just don't understand."

@collsmas said:

"Then people think Sbu is poor and heartless, he went there to assist where he can, big up."

@Subzero90713804 wrote:

"He went there to market."

@2ksmzansi commented:

"I know DJ Sbu will take madala to the street to sell Mofaya."

@LessonBronze said:

"How is he a legend, visiting him in the time of need to score publicity. He failed to do such when Zahara was on social needing help."

@Sakhumuzi__ wrote:

"Sbu every chance he gets, ADVERTISE!"

@MomzaEmtEEfan said:

"And sees an advertisement opportunity."

@KweziQuesta added:

"Can't people just help just for the sake of helping? I hate when people use people's misfortunes as a stepping stone to advertise their businesses."

Vusi Thanda responds to negativity

In related news, Briefly News reported that Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Vusi Thanda has opened up about some of the negative comments he received after asking Mzansi for donations.

The veteran actor shared that some people made nasty remarks after watching his video. The former The Queen star was asking for rent money in the clip which trended on the timeline.

According to ZAlebs, Vusi told Daily Sun in an interview that some young people were very mean after he asked for help. Vusi said he owed his landlord R45 000 in rent money and received over R100 000 after sharing his story on social media.

Some people asked where is the money he made for appearing in an Assupol advert and when he appeared in a comedy show on Moja Love. He slammed people who called him out for asking for help from the public.

Source: Briefly News