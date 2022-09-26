Ambitiouz Entertainment has viciously trolled an aspiring artist who sent a demo to the controversial record label

The infamous music company went hard on the young rapper instead of constructively criticising him

Furious social media users took to the record label's comment section on Twitter and defended the up-and-coming artist

Ambitiouz Entertainment is vicious. The controversial record label trolled an aspiring artist who submitted a demo.

Ambitiouz Entertainment took shots at an aspiring artist named TNAD SA. Image: @therealtnadsa21

The rapper who calls himself TNAD SA took to the music company's timeline to let them know he submitted a demo. Instead of constructively criticising the music producer, Ambitiouz Entertainment went WWE smack down on him.

Taking to Twitter, the record label's admin replied to the up-and-coming artist:

"We just deleted it."

Irritated social media users took to Ambitiouz's timeline to call them out for their "rude" response to the young gent.

@LibraYono said:

"But... This guy is nice though."

@kamo_matsemela_ wrote:

"Joke's on you cause he's really talented!"

@Lu_theriver commented:

"Haybo, that’s rude."

@sisi_wangempela said:

"Y'all are incredibly disgusting."

@Ntokozo24266754 wrote:

"Lol, so sad that y'all just tweet for likes and to stay relevant. Once you were a powerhouse but now y'all are just influencers."

@AndriesNgwenya5 added:

"I am smelling the situation of Black Coffee and Shimza here, some dope cat might lift you up my king, ungapheli umoya (don't give up)."

Intaba Yase Dubai drops Ambitiouz Entertainment

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Intaba Yase Dubai has dropped Ambitiouz Entertainment. The singer took to social media to issue a statement about his decision to exit the controversial record label.

The Sbali hitmaker and the stable trended recently over their Imali Eningi royalties drama. The star also claimed that he only got paid R3 700 per month by the label while he was gigging every weekend.

Taking to Facebook, Intaba expressed that he'll now drop new music under his own label, 3.7 Entertainment. ZAlebs reports that Intaba shared that he almost gave up on his music career because he wasn't getting paid what he deserves.

