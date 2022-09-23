Scandal! actor and politician Fana Mokoena has taken to his timeline to share a snap of himself rocking a huge beard

The former Generations star shared that he has bagged an international role and growing the beard is part of the preparations for his upcoming role

Social users shared mixed reactions to the star's pic since he has always appeared on TV with a clean-shaven face before landing his next role

Fana Mokoena is preparing for his next international role. The Scandal! actor took to his timeline to share the good news.

‘Scandal’ actor Fana Mokoena is rocking a huge beard in preparations for his next international role. Image: @fanamokoena

Source: Instagram

In preparation for his upcoming role, the actor-turned-politician grew a huge beard. He took to social media to share a snap of himself gracefully rocking his facial hair.

From his Generations days to Scandal!, Fana Mokoena has never appeared on TV with a beard. He has always kept his face clean-shaven. Taking to Twitter, the star captioned his post:

"Preparing for the next role. Siyaqhuba. SA is making serious inroads internationally. Salute."

Fana's followers took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his beard and on bagging the international role.

@MapulaMokgosang said:

"The beard."

@obi1canob commented:

"Ba kae bo 'you are a failed actor'? Do they know that you rub shoulders with Hollywood A-listers."

@Ntje11 wrote:

"I'm sure it's Isaac Hayes biography."

@Sthe_Ngcobo1 said:

"Yadla intshebe.... Looking forward to hearing and seeing more about the role and body of work..."

@Zack_here commented:

"As long as they don't give you that boring accent they all think Africans in Africa use."

@sherrif295 wrote:

"I wonder what TV or movie role you are playing now."

@Maldaka added:

"Kanene uyiInternational actor bra Fana, ndiyalibala. I can't wait to see the project."

