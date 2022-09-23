World-renowned DJ Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to share a snap of himself living large in a private jet

The Grammy-winning dance music producer was flying from Barcelona in Spain when he took the stunning snap looking outside the private jet's window

Mzansi social media users took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section to let him know that he's the real Zai Zai because he's always flying in and out of foreign land

Black Coffee is living the soft life. The world-renowned DJ took to his timeline to share a snap of himself living large in a private jet.

Black Coffee shared a pic of himself living large in a private jet. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning DJ was flying from Barcelona, Spain when he shared the stunning pic. The Superman hitmaker was rocking his designer clothes, as usual, and was carrying a lux smart phone while looking out the jet's window.

He took to Twitter to share the cool snap of himself flying around the world. Black Coffee captioned the post:

"Milano."

Social media users took to Black Coffee's comment section to let him know that he's the real Zai Zai because he's always out the country.

@ThebraveNtshebe said:

"The real Zai Zai."

@PetuniaTsweleng wrote:

"Hi Zai Zai."

@Nocky50 commented:

"Kodwa Coffee... awe ma waze wangchaz ubhuti. I’m obsessed with your music, the way you’re always so calm ... I love me some coffee."

@ChelsiShikongo said:

"I discovered your music because of the people in Milan and I’m so grateful they took the time to make sure I listen to your amazing work."

@SB_ButheleziJR wrote:

"Mlazi Milano danko, mfowethu how much is it to maintain a private jet? I want to do the maths on my goals in life."

@VonBoulevardier commented:

"Zai Zai."

@chadthewichdlam added:

"Talk about a person who spends more time in the air than on the road."

Black Coffee quotes Nasty C's dope Lemons (Lemonade) lyrics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is a fan of Nasty C's music. The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline to share a snap of himself arriving in Naples, Campania in Italy.

He captioned the dope snap with some of Nasty C's bars. The rapper dropped fire lyrics in his new single with AKA titled Lemons (Lemonade).

In the track, the There They Go hitmaker says he's always out of Mzansi and referred to himself as a Zai Zai. The word Zai Zai is a Durban, KwaZulu-Natal slang meaning foreigner or someone who is always travelling to foreign land.

Source: Briefly News