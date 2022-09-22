A snap of both DJ Zinhle's dady daddies AKA and Murdah Bongz posing together broke the internet when it surfaced on the timeline

Kairo's father AKA took to his Twitter page and posted the pic of himself standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Asante's dad

Social media users shared that they are here for Zinhle and both her baby fathers' co-parenting skills and encouraged them to continue doing it for the sake of their kids

DJ Zinhle's hubby and her ex-boyfriend AKA broke the internet when a picture of them standing shoulder-to-shoulder surfaced on social media.

DJ Zinhle’s baby daddies AKA and Murdah Bongz took a snap together. Image: @akaworldwide, @djzinhle

The reality TV star's first baby daddy AKA took to his timeline to share the cute snap. AKA and Zinhle have a daughter named Kairo, while Zinhle and her hubby, Murdah Bongz, have a bundle of joy named Asante.

DJ Zinhle has always wanted a blended family but a few months back shared that Murdah Bongz was against the idea. They were not married at the time. It seems the Black Motion member is now open to the idea since they got hitched.

Taking to Twitter, Kairo's father captioned the cute snap of himself with Asante's dad doing peace signs:

"Dad Motion."

Tweeps took to AKA's comment section to share their thoughts on his relationship with Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle. Many applauded their co-parenting skills.

@BonoloAnne said:

"A lot of people with different baby mamas/daddies could learn a thing or two from this. Unity is all that's needed when it comes to raising kids. Jwale some of us, siya loyana because we can't stand seeing that person we had a kid with happy."

@Meloz46503692 wrote:

"This is cute."

@Misah_Mdiza commented:

"Amadoda ka Zinhle."

@ntokozo01277901 said:

"You might find Forbes is still chowing. That's how nasty the world is."

@MVP_VPM wrote:

"DJ Zinhle the real winner here, her work is absolutely beautiful ??. A loving husband and a healthy co parent relationship. The kids win even more. She wanted this, a beautiful blended family with no drama. Love this for her. She can sleep well at night."

@sisi_wangempela added:

"I love this. This is the type of thing we saw in white families only, no drama just maturity and raising kids the best way by putting them first. It's beautiful man."

