A man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on campus, and the South African Police Service later arrested him

The incident happened outside of the University of Johannesburg, where the woman is a student

Police initially allegedly refused to assist her, but after her cousin went to social media to voice her frustrations, the suspect was apprehended

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi was disappointed in a man who tried to kidnap his girlfriend. Images: Caspar Benson and Fizkes. The images are used for illustrative purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – A University of Johannesburg student was on her way to write an exam when her ex-lover allegedly kidnapped her and was later arrested.

UJ student escapes kidnapping

According to TimesLIVE, the student who attends classes at the Doornfontein Campus in Johannesburg was on her way to an exam on 22 April when her ex-boyfriend allegedly confronted her. He wanted them to talk about their problems, and she refused. He then reportedly forced her into the car and drove around. After pleading with him to release her, he let her go, and she went to Jeppe Police Station to open a case.

Her ordeal didn't end there. According to tweets her sister posted on her X account, @pabie_letty, the police allegedly refused to help her. She alleged that when the victim tried to open a case, a police officer told her he was busy certifying documents, and she must return the following day. He was later arrested.

South Africans angry

Netizens on Facebook were angry at the man who allegedly tried to kidnap his girlfriend.

Neo Mohaole said:

"Men with entitlement mentality. What makes him think he owns that girl?!

Phillip Mayfair said:

"They must throw the key into the sea."

Lloyd Manskaap Scheepers sid:

"Guys, it doesn't matter how much you love someone. If it's over, it's over, guys. Move on."

IG: Ceiyah said:

"My sister was walking with three friends, and they tried to kidnap one of them, and a boy they were walking with fought. They let the girl go, and the boy is now in the hospital."

LaPorshe said:

"My sister-in-law was nearly kidnapped in Vall on her way to nursing school. They grabbed her backpack, and she ran for her life."

Kidnapped 8-year-old found a day later

Source: Briefly News