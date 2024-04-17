A member of the South African Police Service died after three men allegedly shot him during a robbery

The officer was on his way home from the stores when the suspects wanted money from him

the officer tried to disarm the suspects and was shot in the process, leaving South Africans in tears

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi mourned the death of another cop. Images: Azmanll and Klaus Vedfelt. Images are used for illustrative purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST – Three suspects were allegedly involved in a failed robbery in which they killed a member of the South African Police Service.

Suspects allegedly rob Rustenburg SAPS officer

According to SowetanLIVE, the police officer was off-duty and walked out of a shop when the suspects approached him. One of them pointed a gun at Constable Mogoro Clement Makola and demanded that he hand them his money.

Makola reportedly tried to disarm the suspect when everything went wrong. He shot Makola three times. They escaped the scene, and his wife, who allegedly witnessed the incident, took him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

South Africans mourn his death

Netizens on Facebook were hurt that the SAPS officer was shot and killed during the robbery.

William Sombane Sombvane said:

"Rest well, member!"

Sello Mooka Mooka said:

"This is sad, but when police start to retaliate, people say all kinds of nonsense. Must they die with guns in their hand?"

Vimbikai Chiunye asked:

"Why did he try to disarm them? He dug his own grave."

Jabulani Nhlapo said:

"Sad news. Why are we killing our police officers? Let's help SAPS find these killers. Criminals have no place here in South Africa!!!"

Tumelo Makunyane said:

"May our officers always remain armed either on or off duty."

