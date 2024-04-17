Five people were brutally killed during a mass shooting in Harare in Khayelitsha

The police spokesperson said the victims succumbed to gunshot wounds in the early hours of the morning

Social media users in South Africa highlighted the urgent need to tackle the pervasive issue of gun violence

Five people were gunned down in Harare Khayelitsha. Image: Stock photos

Heartbreak descended upon the streets of Harare in Khayelitsha. The Cape Flats community is facing the devastating aftermath of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

People gunned down in Cape Town

According to IOL, police spokesperson Andrè Traut shed light on the grim details. He revealed that the victims, including one woman and four men, were shot during the early hours of the morning.

Police seeking answers

Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit said the motive behind the senseless act remains unknown, reported SABCNews.

Calls for justice

South Africans on social media demanded justice and said the issue of gun violence needs to be addressed.

See some comments below:

Samuel Sam shared:

"There is also a lady who died. I watched the forensic team when he took out the bodies from the shack."

Temba Mathema stated:

"The day before yesterday Bheki Cele was around those areas where the community was complaining about the way how police works."

Odwin Marhanela mentioned:

"We are in an indirect war in SA. The number of people who are being gunned down is alarming."

Kado Will posted:

"Arrest the killer and give them a life sentence with no bail application."

Siyabulela B Dube wrote:

"Every day there are shootings at night."

KrisTiano Mbhele commented:

"Khayelitsha is a no go area, it is worse than Mannenburg and Nyanga."

Ntukulu Wa Dzhudzha added:

"Eish. It's sad."

North West police officer shot dead

Earlier, Briefly News reported that three suspects were allegedly involved in a failed robbery in which they killed a member of the South African Police Service.

The police officer was off-duty and walked out of a shop when the suspects approached him. One of them pointed a gun at Constable Mogoro Clement Makola and demanded that he hand them his money.

