A video of an unidentified man firing a gun in the streets of Alexandra, Johannesburg, has surfaced on Twitter

It is considered illegal to use or manipulate a gun in a way that endangers any person's safety or property in South Africa

Gun violence is a significant cause of murder in South Africa, with an increase in the number of people killed by gunfire from 5,417 in 2016 to 8,388 in 2021, marking a 54.8% rise

Shot fired on an Alexendra street at night, now people fear for safety. UGC/Getty Images

A video of an unidentified man firing a gun in Joe Nhlanhla street of Alexandra, Johannesburg, has surfaced in a Twitter post. He was recorded by, presumably, an acquaintance cajoling him into firing the extended mag weapon in the night while civilians roamed the streets.

"Ke batla wena! Ke batla wena," yelled the acquaintance while hyping him up

It appears that no one was injured from the gunfire as he aimed it sky-high.

Man fires loaded gun in Johannesburg street with civilians

The post by the popular parody @AdvoBarryRoux account claims the incident took place on Johnbrant road, but people living there say it happened on Joe Nhlanhla street. You can watch the video below:

Is it illegal to openly fire a gun in South Africa?

According to Lawful living, it is considered a violation to use (or manipulate) a gun or an airgun in a way that poses a risk of harming or endangering any person's safety or property or to use it with reckless disregard for any person's safety or property

The man in the video could be subject to a criminal charge should the matter be reported to authorities. And with his images available from the video, they could be easy to find.

A report by Gun Free South Africa shows that gun violence is the primary cause of murder in South Africa, with an increase in the number of people killed by gunfire from 5,417 in 2016 to 8,388 in 2021, marking a 54.8% rise. Additionally, the percentage of murders caused by guns rose by 11% during this time, from 29% in 2016 to 42% in 2021.

Between 1 April and 30 June 2022, 30 people were fatally shot in South Africa each day, an increase from 23 deaths during the same period in 2020, as reported by the group.

Surprisingly, South African Police Department (SAPS) statistics indicate that the rise in policing and the prohibition of alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic had little effect on the number of murders committed with firearms. However, stabbing-related killings and nearly all other crimes decreased.

South Africans show concern for the actions depicted in the video

Here is what some of them had to say:

@ejnyamogo said:

"Many reasons to fear #SouthAfrica, I just can’t visit because my safety will s not guaranteed at all"

@ANon32063946 shared their story:

"The police will just say no one opened a docket so they cannot investigate. Boksburg North SAPS told me to report my card stolen at the ATM to my insurance as the no longer open cases for it."

@LwandleEL said:

"Sometimes they play like this and end up shooting someone by mistake"

@Thabo_T1 said:

"Madness, he is going to jail this one"

@tmariba12 concluded:

"Yea last night we heard man shots in Alexandra wasnt just Johnbrant but as gomorians we used to this, doesnt even faze us anymore"

