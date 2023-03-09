One of the 10 murder accused in the Roseettenville shootout had a bold request for the Johannesburg High Court

The man stood up during proceedings to ask the judge if the court would sing happy birthday to him

The man faces eight counts of murder, including other charges, alongside nine other men who were involved in the Rossettenville shootout

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of murder in the Rosettenville shooting trail turned 68 in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, 8 March.

One of the Rosettenville murder accused asked the Johannesburg High Court to sing Happy Birthday to him. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The murder accused thought it was fitting to make a birthday request from the court but ended up on the judge's bad side.

Rossentenville shootout murder accused asks court to sing him happy birthday

Andrew Thobolo, the eldest among the accused, stood up during proceedings and asked the judge if the court would sing happy birthday to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Judge William Karam quickly burst Thobolo's bubble by reminding the accused that court proceedings were not a birthday party. Though Karam denied Thobolo's request for a birthday song, the judge did wish the 68-year-old happy birthday, IOL reported.

Thobolo and 9 others face 8 charges of murder for death in 2022's Rosettenville shootout

Thobolo and nine other men were arrested in February 2022 after a deadly shootout with police in which eight gang members died.

It is believed the men were on their way to commit a cash-in-transit when police officers intercepted them.

The 10 accused are facing eight counts of murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and prohibited ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravated circumstance, EWN reported.

Man Sentenced to Life and 18 Years Behind Bars, Little Boy Helps Get Pregnant Mom’s Killer Punished

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man was sentenced to life and 18 years of imprisonment for the murder of his pregnant partner on Tuesday, 7 March.

The Durban High Court found the man guilty of assault, intimidation and murder of his partner and the assault of her minor son. The child, who was eight at the time of the murder, testified in court.

The boy, now 10, told the court that his mother was kicked, punched and sat on before being set alight in November 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News