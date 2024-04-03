ACDP President Reverend Kenneth Meshoe wed Wonkie Nconco at a church in the East Rand two weeks ago

The reverend said he was introduced to his new bride by his late wife, Dr. Lydia Meshoe, who passed away in January 2024

Many netizens were surprised by the reverend's wedding, with some questioning if this was his first time walking down the aisle

ACDP’s Reverend Kenneth Meshoe jumped the broom for the second time with a bride picked out by his late wife. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe is a newlywed.

ACDP President ties the knot

The revered said 'I do' to Wonkie Ncoco at the Hope of Glory Tabernacle in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, late last month.

According to the Daily Sun, the 70-year-old was introduced to Nconco by his late wife, Dr. Lydia Meshoe.

Reverend Meshoe, who previously spoke out against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, said his nuptials to Nconco were a game-changer for him.

Reverend Meshoe's wife Lydia died

The reverend's first wife and ACDP co-founder, Lydia, passed away in January 2023.

Dr. Meshoe was a party's national executive committee member, a Gauteng leader, and a provincial legislature member.

She also headed up the ACDP's Women of Destiny.

The doctor and the reverend tied the knot in 1976 and were together for almost five decades.

According to News24, ACDP deputy president Wayne Thring said Dr. Meshoe played her part in empowering women countrywide.

South Africans surprised by Meshoe's nuptials

Many netizens were stunned by revered Meshoe's recent weddings, with some wondering if this was his first marriage.

Elite King James asked:

“Mkhulu was not married all this time?”

Nyathi-Emnyama hailed the leader:

“I applaud him for marrying a matured woman. Most men after Mrs. passes away, they marry very young women.”

Dingswayo kaNyambose questioned:

“Was he not married Kanti all this long? Congratulations anyway”

Alejandra said:

“Women are brave to marry just to help the man to look for a graveyard.”

Tobilo commented:

“With all the resources he only decided to do it at the age of 70, this is an example that time is never against man. I now feel like I am 12 years old”

