CAPE TOWN - Certain groups and organisations have expressed their opposing views to the government's proposed vaccine mandate, which will only grant access to certain venues and activities to vaccinated people.

One such group is the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), which specifically don't want educational institutions to place their staff and students under vaccine mandates. Their reasoning is that in these circumstances there is a high probability that unvaccinated staff will be fired, which contravenes South African labour laws.

The Obstetrics & Gynaecology medical journal published a new study, which found that Covid-19 vaccines can temporarily lengthen a menstrual cycle. The CGE added that this could cause vaccine hesitancy in women, as they may fear the implications on their fertility, IOL reports.

The ACDP and Commission for Gender Equality oppose vaccine mandates. Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ACDP's view on vaccine mandates

According to SABC News, another group that oppose vaccine mandates are the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP). The political party referred to two cases where people who received the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine experienced adverse effects.

Both people reported that they were healthy before they received the vaccine. One of the people was a paramedic from Newcastle, who sustained injuries from the J&J vaccine that has rendered him unable to work and caused financial stress for his family.

The other person is a woman from Pretoria, who developed a blood clot and experienced prolonged menstrual periods that depleted her blood iron levels and caused her to be sent to the operating theatre several times.

Reactions to alleged adverse effects from the vaccine

@Straigh80396811 believes:

"The message is loud and clear whoever wants to get vaccinated must feel free to go ahead but people must not be forced to do what they don’t want to do well done ACDP!"

@PjStassen shared:

"RSA Law makes the employer accountable for this man's medical costs."

@AlastairMcA30 said:

"Just appalling. Given how dangerous Covid is during pregnancy, given the benefits of vaccination, given the rich data showing no long term effects in menstruation or fertility. This is just breathtakingly ignorant and will fuel vaccine hesitancy. For shame."

@AmandaBRinquest believes:

"You can’t just throw ‘human rights violation’ like confetti on a press statement and think it’s a legitimate point. The most progressive gender policy we can have is one that keeps women and other vulnerable groups alive, able to participate in the economy or pursue education."

@keansling remarked:

"Sigh. Well, this is disappointing."

