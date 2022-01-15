As COVID-19 numbers steadily decrease across the country, the government hopes new research will encourage vaccinations

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has plans to release data showing the correlation between non-vaccinated patients and increased hospitalization rates

He's also emphasizing the continued need for vaccines to prevent the spread of COVID-19

As COVID-19 number reach their peak amid Mzansi's 4th wave, Government officials are unveiling plans for new research that hopes to determine the relationship between unvaccinated patients and hospitalisation rates.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has plans to release data showing the correlation between non-vaccinated patients and increased hospitalization rates.

Source: Getty Images

While the research is still pending, Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the dashboard, showing exactly how many vaccinated and unvaccinated adults are in hospital, should be released shortly.

He added that the data would definitely show the correlation between unvaxxed patients and hospitalisations rates, urging peeps to get their vaccines, News 24 exclusively reports.

Mzansi not sold by a local study suggesting Omicron less severe, even for unvaxxed

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a new study informed by South African research and published on Friday paints a less grim picture about the Covid-19 Omicron variant than initially suspected.

Researches claim those infected with Omicron are less likely to succumb to the virus or even require hospitalisation than in the case with previous variants. The study was done by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and is yet to receive peer review, TimesLIVE reported.

It compared more than 11 000 cases stemming from the first wave of Covid-19 infections with over 5 000 from the Omicron-driven wave reported in November in South Africa.

Worldwide, the Omicron variant has been seen to cause less serious disease, with authorities on the virus continuing their attempts to deduce other evidence from scientific research.

This includes whether it is due to higher immunity rates brought about by vaccination or previous illness, among others, Reuters reported. The research supposed that roughly a quarter of the lowered risk of severe disease was due to the Omicron variant's characteristics.

Citizens respond to new development

On social media, the overwhelming sentiments boarded on the volume of the research being pumped out and shoved down the throats of citizens and the glaring fact that the body was capable of fending off most diseases on its own.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the views expressed below.

@Velocity Meme wrote:

"But you people said we the unvaxxed are the ones filling up hospitals and we stand at a high risk of dying. Don't sabisa (scare) us, [please]."

@Mnguni Kayeye Khuzwayo said:

"The jig is up. Speak to nurses in hospitals NOT just rely on media..... they'll tell you what's really going and these news sites are full of it."

@Clarence Maclere Mawela added:

"Hopefully, the end is near... Meaning we can live our normal lives just like we living alongside TB HIV and flu and more."

