The Moti family has come out with a statement following the rumours about their move to Dubai

The family has confirmed these reports but says any news about a court-order interdict over their children are completely false

They've also thanked South Africans for their support and say Mzansi will always be home despite the difficult choice to relocate

The Moti family has released a statement following rumours of their move to Dubai and a court-ordered interdict preventing law enforcement from speaking with the children.

The Moti family has come out with a statement following the rumours about their move to Dubai. Image: Supplied

, trusted journo @Abramjee shared screenshots of the families official media statement.

In short, the Moti family has thanked Mzansi for their support during this trying time. They also deny ever ordering an interdict and have asked media outlets to confirm this with Maj General Manala of the SAPS.

They have also confirmed their move to Dubai but added that South Africa would always be their home.

Taking to the comments section, peeps had mixed reactions to the statement. While many were critical of the parents for halting investigations, many agreed they would do the same for their own kids.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Pearl_Ndlazi said:

"So, kidnapping only happens in South Africa and won't happen in Dubai, if the perpetrators are obviously this threatening, it stands to reason that, they can find them anywhere in the world. So why run?"

@Clinton37031290 said:

"Let's be objective and not subjective, any normal person would require to have privacy after such an ordeal, eish some people are so insensitive in their thinking."

@bansonia3 said:

"Any parent would do the same knowing the country we live in. With rampant corruption, nobody can rely on the state to protect you or your families."

