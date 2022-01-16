Social media users are reacting after images of a cab driver engaging in some suspect activity surfaced online

According to a few screenshots, the driver had admitted to targetting women and cancelled a trip with a male client

Mzansi was left super concerned and was not at all impressed by Bolt's response to their concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A few screenshots showing a Bolt Driver cancelling a trip with a male customer and admitting he targets women has shocked and angered social media users.

A cab driver has admitted to targetting women and cancelled a trip with a male client. Images: Getty, @Life_After_18/Twitter

Source: Twitter

While the validity of the screenshots can not at this moment be confirmed, it's the companies calm response to the upsetting accusations that have South Africans unimpressed.

It all started when Twitter user @Life_After_18 headed online to share these screenshots:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It seems a Bolt Driver has asked a male customer to cancel his trip, admitting to targetting women and being a "tsotsi". His name and number plate were also shared.

Responding to calls for the driver to be immediately removed, Bolt SA had this to say:

"Sadly, social media is not our Support channel, therefore we would not be able to assist you here. We are always happy to assist you. For us to be able to locate your account and assist you further please reach out to us via an in-app message. Much appreciated!"

Check out some of the social media reactions.

@Thapz__ said:

"That guy was probably hacked, a tsotsi targeting women would never expose themselves like this."

@richard55126574 said:

"Bolt is the most unsafe app, the driver might be hacked. they steal drivers cell number which is linked to the app and hack it to do fraudulent card trips and robbery at night."

This user was not feeling the "cancel culture":

Another person was just not impressed with Bolt SA's reaction to the concerns:

"Was it worth it?" SA has questions for the woman who allegedly stole R4m

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that it's been over two years since former security guard, Bathobile Mlangeni disappeared after allegedly stealing R4 million.

In 2019, Mlangeni cut open two cash bags while she was on duty for a cash-in-transit company, SBV Services.

She then placed the wads of cash into black refuse bags before transferring the bags into a trolley which she used to run off with the cash from the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

The now 29-year-old has been arrested after a specialised task force in Gauteng received a tip-off that Mlangeni was hiding out in Zola, Soweto, according to TimesLIVE.

It has been reported that at least two weeks after executing the heist, Mlangeni sought refuge at an RDP house in Buhle Park township, close to Germiston in Gauteng. She told the occupants of the house that she was running away from an abusive boyfriend.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, Gauteng police spokesperson says Mlangeni was arrested on 6 January, 2022. She is facing charges of theft and is expected to make an appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 January, according to News24.

Briefly News readers share their thoughts on Mlangeni's arrest

Briefly News asked readers to share their thoughts on the arrest of the former cash-in-transit security guard. Some people stated they secretly wished she would never be found.

Check out some of their comments below:

Phil Richie Black said:

"Am I the only one who wished they didn't find her?"

Sfiso Popoli said:

"She is a national hero. But this proves how useless our law enforcement is. And there is no intelligence."

Agnes Olifant said:

"1: She did a very poor job hiding and 2: She stole too little look she's going to jail for R 4million people in government got away with R5 billion."

Anes Cootardzo said:

"Ai is this woman still around South Africa ...She is slow"

Joel Yvonne said:

"South Africa is very slow indeed! Almost two years since this crime was committed!"

Lubanzi Mathebula Ntinga said:

"Was it worth it? but then again she'll be out in no time."

Tafadzwa Bucks Dzïkïtï said:

"She should have moved to Mozambique or Zimbabwe."

Aubrey Aubrey said:

"But 2 years on the run is not bad, shame uzamile lo sisi"

Escobar Luvson said:

"Wow...South African police are slow."

Source: Briefly News