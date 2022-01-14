The South African Police Service has located and arrested Bathobile Mlangeni, a former security guard accused of theft

In 2019, Mlangeni allegedly walked away with R4 million she stole while on duty for a cash-in-transit company

Some South Africans are wondering why it took the police over two years to finally capture Mlangeni

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - It's been over two years since former security guard, Bathobile Mlangeni disappeared after allegedly stealing R4 million.

In 2019, Mlangeni cut open two cash bags while she was on duty for a cash-in-transit company, SBV Services.

She then placed the wads of cash into black refuse bags before transferring the bags into a trolley which she used to run off with the cash from the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Bathobile Mlangeni has been arrested after being on the run for over two years. Images: @Kgauza_SM/ Twitter & Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The now 29-year-old has been arrested after a specialised task force in Gauteng received a tip-off that Mlangeni was hiding out in Zola, Soweto, according to TimesLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It has been reported that at least two weeks after executing the heist, Mlangeni sought refuge at an RDP house in Buhle Park township, close to Germiston in Gauteng. She told the occupants of the house that she was running away from an abusive boyfriend.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, Gauteng police spokesperson says Mlangeni was arrested on 6 January, 2022. She is facing charges of theft and is expected to make an appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 January, according to News24.

Briefly News readers share their thoughts on Mlangeni's arrest

Briefly News asked readers to share their thoughts on the arrest of the former cash-in-transit security guard. Some people stated they secretly wished she would never be found.

The post:

Check out some of their comments below:

Phil Richie Black said:

"Am I the only one who wished they didn't find her?"

Sfiso Popoli said:

"She is a national hero. But this proves how useless our law enforcement is. And there is no intelligence."

Agnes Olifant said:

"1: She did a very poor job hiding and 2: She stole too little look she's going to jail for R 4million people in government got away with R5 billion."

Anes Cootardzo said:

"Ai is this woman still around South Africa ...She is slow"

Joel Yvonne said:

"South Africa is very slow indeed! Almost two years since this crime was committed!"

Lubanzi Mathebula Ntinga said:

"Was it worth it? but then again she'll be out in no time."

Tafadzwa Bucks Dzïkïtï said:

"She should have moved to Mozambique or Zimbabwe."

Aubrey Aubrey said:

"But 2 years on the run is not bad, shame uzamile lo sisi"

Escobar Luvson said:

"Wow...South African police are slow."

Woman who allegedly walked out of Midrand mall with R4m evades cops

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi police are still searching for the woman who allegedly walked out of the Mall of Africa with R4 million stuffed in refuse bags.

Bathobile Mlangeni, 29, pulled off the daring theft in July last year. The former security guard allegedly committed the crime at an SBV depot in Midrand.

She has been moving from place to place since the heist and Mzansi cops have not been able to catch her yet. Sowetan reports that Bathobile lived a "modest life" for a few months with her friends while police were looking for her. According to a friend, who stayed with Bathobile for a month, she described her as a modest and humble human being.

Source: Briefly News