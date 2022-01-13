Pictures of school children lining to cross a raging river in order to get to school have enraged the people of Mzansi

@TheRealMotase_ shared the heart-breaking pictures to his Twitter account, expressing deep concern

The people of Mzansi are furious and are blaming a failed government for the poor conditions these poor children are having to face

As if these tiny tots do not go through enough having to walk far distances to get to school, now they have to cross raging rivers too?!

Social media user @TheRealMotase_ shared heart-breaking pictures of school children crossing a raging river to get to school. Image: Twitter / (@TheRealMotase_)

Source: Twitter

The government needs to step up for the children of South Africa, especially in circumstances like these. It is bad enough that some schools do not have running water or functioning sewerage, their commute shouldn’t be a Bear Grylls episode.

@TheRealMotase_ shared the heart-breaking pictures to his Twitter account after he had seen them on Facebook, he told Briefly News.

The pictures show small children dressed in their school uniforms lining to cross a raging river in order to get to school.

South Africa expresses their deep anger over the situation

No child should ever be subject to this, especially not when trying to get an education. The SA government needs to act, the people are angry.

To some, this is an everyday struggle, but to others, it is just a reflection of a failing government that is doing little to nothing for its people.

Take a look at some of the comments

@ntubeng20 said:

“This is what was happening this morning in my village I forgot to take the pictures ”

@maths_kubi said:

“What we are seeing her is so sad but right now we should blame people who keeps on voting for ANC this are the results.”

@GoodmanMabunda said:

@Tumza94097378 said:

@JinglesPereira said:

Source: Briefly News