Starting big school is not for everyone, and this mother knows exactly what that feels like as her son was having none of it

Social media user @Kelebog63030523 took to her page with a snap of her son’s grumpy first day of big school face

Fellow parents let this momma know that she got it easy, and shared clips of what others had to deal with lol

Some schools are back and that means a lot of firsts for many littlies in Mzansi. One mother could not believe how unpleased her son was to start big school lol.

Starting grade one is a big step for both the child and the parents. It can either start with your child running in happily or them literally climbing the walls to get back to you… it’s a gamble.

Momma and social media user @Kelebog63030523’s little prince was having none of this back to school, back to reality nonsense.

Grade one means school uniforms, formal shoes and a lot of work… and he just was not feeling it. Shame, these tiny humans are adorable, even when they are grumpy!

“My child is not feeling this grade 1 thing.”

Fellow parents respond to the sweet post

While it is not ideal to see your child unhappy to be going to school, some reminded this mom that it could have been A LOT worse!

Peeps took to the comment section with pictures and clips of children who really were having none of it. The comment section was on fire with sassy little ones who refused to go to school lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

“ he will get used to it. Don't worry. Make sure that u dedicate 2 hours in evening to catch up on step to step what happened at school and how were the teachers. Make it exciting for him.”

Back to school: Mzansi cuties embark on a new chapter and parents shed tears

Starting big school, or even high school, is a huge step. There are many unforgettable moments in parenting, but the first day of school is definitely in the top ranks, reported Briefly News.

Proud parents all over South Africa have taken to social media to share sweet photos of their babies dressed in their uniforms, ready to tackle the year ahead.

While posting these pictures is an outlet for some parents who just cannot comprehend the fact that their tiny human is starting ‘big school’, it's a treat to see their happy faces nonetheless.

May each and every child returning to school today have a blessed year filled with learning, making friends and memories and so much growth. They are the future!

