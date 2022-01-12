The official 2022 school year kicks off for most schools in Mzansi today and both parents and their little ones are feeling all kinds of emotional.

These cuties are starting school today and it looks like they are ready to smash it. Images: Twitter / @NkosinatiMagwa and @MarimaMbhoni

Source: Twitter

Starting big school, or even high school, is a huge step. There are many unforgettable moments in parenting, but the first day of school is definitely in the top ranks.

Proud parents all over South Africa have taken to social media to share sweet photos of their babies dressed in their uniforms, ready to tackle the year ahead.

While posting these pictures is an outlet for some parents who just cannot comprehend the fact that their tiny human is starting ‘big school’, it's a treat to see their happy faces nonetheless.

May each and every child returning to school today have a blessed year filled with learning, making friends and memories and so much growth. They are the future!

Take a look at just a few of the cuties starting school today:

@Rushe_C shared a snap of her sassy princess:

@TsameIkgopoleng’s little lady is too precious:

@MarimaMbhoni's little man was ready for big school, ain’t nothing holding him back:

@chardypayks was feeling ALL the feels:

@SashaBob’s tribe looked dashing:

@NkosinatiMagwa wished all the littlies a blessed year:

@NadiAmahle94’s girl is growing up:

