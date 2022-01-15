Partially Decomposed Discovered Near N3, Police Launch Investigation

A partially decomposed body was found near the N3 under a bridge in the Giba Gorge

The gender of the deceased is impossible to tell due to the condition of the body

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and further details will be revealed as the situation unfolds

HILLCREST - On Thursday, 13 January 2022, a partially decomposed body was discovered near the N3 in Hillcrest in the Giba Gorge in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mobi Claw, a security company that uses hi-tech equipment to protect its clients, received a report of a partially decomposed body.

Mike Myers revealed that the gender of the victim is impossible to tell at this point in time. Photo credit: @MobiClawHQ

Due to the extent of the decomposition, those at the scene were unable to determine the gender of the victim.

A police investigation has been launched and further details are being withheld.

Briefly News spoke to , the CEO of Mobi Claw and asked him about the discovery.

He said that in circumstances such as these where the location is not easy to reach, a great deal of preparation is needed in order to prevent further injury to those who are investigating the scene.

"From an incident perspective, there is a lot of preparation that goes into such a search. There are dangerous factors and those need to be considered, such as weather, distance, heat, terrain, snakes, cellphone signal etc. so you need to prepare, including having a paramedic with you, ensure the right clothing, enough water and chocolate bars, having people know you’re down there in the event of no cellphone signal and you aren’t heard from for a certain time period."

eNCA reported that foul play has not been ruled out and Mike Myers did not want to speculate on details of the case and said that the police would reveal more information when it is released.

